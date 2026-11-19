BA Continuum secures 1 million sq ft at Mindspace Cyberabad
Bank of America's Indian arm, BA Continuum, just signed a massive lease for 1 million square feet of office space at Mindspace Cyberabad in Hyderabad (one of the biggest deals this year).
The agreement was sealed on September 7, with rent kicking in from January 2027.
Deal includes ₹49.72cr deposit ₹8.28cr rent
The lease comes with a ₹49.72 crore security deposit and monthly rent of ₹8.28 crore, set to rise by 15% every three years.
Global Capability Centers (GCCs) like BA Continuum now make up over half of Mindspace's leasing, up from 48% two years ago, and they're not stopping here: BA Continuum is expected to take up another 500,000 square feet at a later date, in a phased take-up.