BAE Systems to cut 1,070 UK jobs, RAF maintenance spared
BAE Systems is planning to cut 1,070 jobs across the UK as part of a move to streamline its operations.
Most affected roles are at the head office and in the air business division, but crucial jobs like aircraft maintenance at RAF bases and early career trainees are safe for now.
Unions urge more UK defense contracts
This round of cuts hits about 2% of BAE's UK workforce and will be handled through voluntary redundancies.
The news has sparked calls for the government to step up with more defense contracts to protect local jobs, especially since recent deals haven't eased worries about job security.
Even though BAE has landed big orders this year, unions are pushing for more action to support workers going forward.