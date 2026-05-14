Bagmane Prime Office REIT lists at ₹103.40, closes 3.66% up

Bagmane IPO subscribed nearly 24 times

The IPO was a hit, getting subscribed nearly 24 times with over 200,000 applications, the highest ever for any REIT.

Most of the buzz came from big institutional investors, but noninstitutional folks showed up too.

Bagmane plans to use the funds raised to expand its portfolio by acquiring more office spaces in Bengaluru's tech hubs, aiming to keep its business parks almost fully occupied and future-ready.