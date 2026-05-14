Bagmane Prime Office REIT lists at ₹103.40, closes 3.66% up
Business
Bagmane Prime Office REIT, backed by Blackstone, had a solid first day on the stock market, listing at ₹103.40 per unit and closing up 3.66% from its issue price of ₹100.
The units even hit an intraday high of ₹104.48, reflecting strong demand from investors.
Bagmane IPO subscribed nearly 24 times
The IPO was a hit, getting subscribed nearly 24 times with over 200,000 applications, the highest ever for any REIT.
Most of the buzz came from big institutional investors, but noninstitutional folks showed up too.
Bagmane plans to use the funds raised to expand its portfolio by acquiring more office spaces in Bengaluru's tech hubs, aiming to keep its business parks almost fully occupied and future-ready.