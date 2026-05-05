Bagmane Prime Office REIT opens IPO to raise ₹2,390 cr

Bagmane's 6 Bengaluru parks 98.8% occupied

Bagmane owns six top-tier business parks in Bengaluru (think 20 million square feet packed with companies like Google, Amazon, and NVIDIA).

With a 98.8% occupancy rate as of December 2025, it's clearly in demand.

This IPO will be the sixth REIT to be listed in India; fun fact: Blackstone has backed five out of these six major commercial real estate trusts.