Bagmane Prime Office REIT opens IPO to raise ₹2,390 cr
Business
Bagmane Prime Office REIT just opened its IPO, letting people buy in at ₹95-₹100 per unit.
They're looking to raise ₹2,390 crore to fund acquisitions and strengthen the portfolio, and another ₹1,015 crore through Blackstone's offer-for-sale.
Big names like SBI Life, Kotak MF, UTI MF, and Tata AIG have already invested ₹1,360 crore as anchor investors.
Bagmane's 6 Bengaluru parks 98.8% occupied
Bagmane owns six top-tier business parks in Bengaluru (think 20 million square feet packed with companies like Google, Amazon, and NVIDIA).
With a 98.8% occupancy rate as of December 2025, it's clearly in demand.
This IPO will be the sixth REIT to be listed in India; fun fact: Blackstone has backed five out of these six major commercial real estate trusts.