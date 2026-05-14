Bagmane Prime Office REIT raises ₹3,405 cr for Mumbai listing

REITs outperform Nifty, deliver 15-26% returns

Bagmane REIT is set to start trading in Mumbai on Thursday as India's sixth listed REIT and commanding a 5% gray market premium, signaling investor excitement.

Its success could help revive India's sluggish IPO scene.

Plus, REITs have been outperforming the Nifty index lately, delivering annual returns between 15% and 26%, while the Nifty actually dropped by 3.5%.

That steady income from commercial leases is clearly catching investors' eyes right now.