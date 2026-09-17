Bain Capital Ventures unveils $1.6B fund to back AI startups
Bain Capital Ventures (BCV) just rolled out a $1.6 billion fund, up 14% from last time, to back startups primarily focused on AI.
They're looking to invest in 30 to 40 early-stage companies, especially those focused on infrastructure, healthcare, physical AI, and security.
BCV provides equity debt and partnerships
BCV has already backed big names like Crusoe (a data center company eyeing an IPO) and is betting on healthcare and security innovators like Loyal and Dream.
Thanks to its connection with Bain Capital, BCV can offer more than just funding: think debt options, infrastructure support, and hands-on help from its partners.
As partner Kevin Zhang puts it, this approach gives its startups "BCV can support founders not just with equity capital, but with debt facilities, infrastructure partnerships, and real-economy relationships," said partner Kevin Zhang.