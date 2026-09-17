Bain Capital Ventures unveils $1.6B fund to back AI startups

BCV has already backed big names like Crusoe (a data center company eyeing an IPO) and is betting on healthcare and security innovators like Loyal and Dream.

Thanks to its connection with Bain Capital, BCV can offer more than just funding: think debt options, infrastructure support, and hands-on help from its partners.

As partner Kevin Zhang puts it, this approach gives its startups "BCV can support founders not just with equity capital, but with debt facilities, infrastructure partnerships, and real-economy relationships," said partner Kevin Zhang.