Bain report: India medtech could hit $35 billion by 2030
India's medtech industry is on the rise, with a new report from Bain & Company saying it could hit $35 billion by 2030.
Medical device exports are set to grow fast, more than 20% a year, possibly reaching $8 billion by the decade's end.
This signals India's growing influence in the Asia-Pacific health care scene.
India's medtech exports $4B imports $5.5B
India exported $4 billion in medical devices in FY25 to more than 125 countries, but still imported more advanced tech ($5.5 billion), showing there's lots of room for homegrown innovation.
With health care demand expected to top $320 billion soon, India is being called an "access-led innovator," designing affordable solutions for real-world challenges and aiming to lead regional growth as Asia-Pacific's medtech market expands too.