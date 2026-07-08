Bain report: India medtech could hit $35 billion by 2030

India's medtech exports $4B imports $5.5B

India exported $4 billion in medical devices in FY25 to more than 125 countries, but still imported more advanced tech ($5.5 billion), showing there's lots of room for homegrown innovation.

With health care demand expected to top $320 billion soon, India is being called an "access-led innovator," designing affordable solutions for real-world challenges and aiming to lead regional growth as Asia-Pacific's medtech market expands too.