Bajaj Auto hits new high after strong sales and analyst upgrade
Bajaj Auto's shares jumped to a record ₹9,783.50 after December sales matched expectations, and Emkay Global upgraded the stock to 'Buy' with a new target of ₹11,100—hinting at more gains ahead.
Why does this matter?
If you're into stocks or just curious about big market moves, Bajaj Auto has delivered a massive 175% return over five years.
Investors are upbeat thanks to solid sales numbers and a hefty market cap of around ₹2.70 lakh crore.
What's fueling the growth?
December saw Bajaj Auto's sales rise 14% year-on-year, with two-wheelers and three-wheelers both doing well.
Exports were especially strong—up 19% for April-December—even as domestic sales slipped slightly.
Looking ahead
Analysts see more upside, expecting Bajaj Auto's earnings per share to grow 14% annually through FY28.
This optimism is driven by robust exports and buzz around new launches like the refreshed Pulsar coming in 2026.