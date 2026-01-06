Bajaj Auto hits new high after strong sales and analyst upgrade

Bajaj Auto's shares jumped to a record ₹9,783.50 after December sales matched expectations, and Emkay Global upgraded the stock to 'Buy' with a new target of ₹11,100—hinting at more gains ahead.

Why does this matter? If you're into stocks or just curious about big market moves, Bajaj Auto has delivered a massive 175% return over five years.

Investors are upbeat thanks to solid sales numbers and a hefty market cap of around ₹2.70 lakh crore.

What's fueling the growth? December saw Bajaj Auto's sales rise 14% year-on-year, with two-wheelers and three-wheelers both doing well.

Exports were especially strong—up 19% for April-December—even as domestic sales slipped slightly.