Sensex, Nifty slide as investors cash out; market cap drops ₹2L crore
Business
Tuesday wasn't great for India's stock markets—Sensex fell over 500 points to an intraday low of 84,903 and Nifty slipped nearly 0.5% to an intraday low of 26,127.
Even though Asian markets like Japan's Nikkei, Korea's Kospi, and China's Shanghai Composite Index were up, local profit booking led to the dip here.
What else happened?
The total value of companies on the BSE dropped by about ₹2 lakh crore, with market cap falling below ₹479 lakh crore.
Midcap and smallcap stocks also took a hit, both down around half a percent.
Meanwhile, global markets mostly stayed positive, showing how unpredictable things can get for investors right now.