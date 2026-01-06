Next Article
Rupee bounces back after tough week
Business
The Indian rupee finally caught a break, rising 18 paise to close at 90.12 against the US dollar and snapping a four-day losing streak.
This rebound comes after recent global jitters—like tensions in Venezuela—that made investors flock to the dollar for safety.
Why the rupee's been struggling—and what's next
In calendar year 2025, the rupee depreciated nearly 5%, marking its worst run since 2022.
Experts point to India-US trade tensions and foreign capital outflows as big reasons.
Looking ahead, SBI expects the rupee could dip another 2% next year, possibly hitting ₹92 per dollar—even as India's foreign exchange reserves keep growing.