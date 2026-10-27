Bajaj Auto Q2 profit jumps 61.9% driven by exports, EVs
Business
Bajaj Auto just reported a 61.9% surge in second-quarter profit, reaching 3,436.10 crore rupees. This boost came from surging exports, electric vehicles, and premium motorcycles.
Revenue also shot up 59.7%, crossing 25,125.56 crore rupees.
Bajaj Auto prioritizes margins over volumes
Vehicle sales rose by almost 20%, with exports up 40.7%. Africa and Latin America were standout markets this quarter.
Back home, Bajaj's focus on premium motorcycles and electric Chetak scooters paid off; electric vehicles are now adding to profits.
The company says it is prioritizing higher prices over chasing big volumes in entry-level bikes to keep margins healthy.