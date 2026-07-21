Bajaj Auto Q1 results: Net profit jumps 42.3% to ₹2,983cr
What's the story
Bajaj Auto has reported a whopping 42.3% jump in its standalone net profit for the first quarter of FY27. The company's net profit stood at ₹2,982.84 crore as compared to ₹2,095.98 crore in the same period last year. The growth was mainly driven by record quarterly volumes and better realizations across its product range.
Revenue increase
Revenue from operations grew by 37%
Along with the profit, Bajaj Auto's revenue from operations in Q1FY27 also grew by an impressive 37% to ₹17,243.72 crore.
This is up from ₹12,584.45 crore in the same quarter last year.
The company attributed this growth to a strong performance across all segments of its business despite external challenges and disruptions.
Sales surge
Total sales volumes rose by 29%
Bajaj Auto's total sales volumes in Q1 FY27 rose by a whopping 29% to 14,38,251 units from 11,11,237 units in the same quarter last year.
Domestic sales grew by 11%, while exports saw an even bigger jump of 54%.
The company said that its exports achieved their highest-ever quarterly performance with record revenues and volumes exceeding the 700,000 mark for the first time.
Operational performance
EBITDA increased by 45%
Bajaj Auto's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for the June quarter rose by 45% to ₹3,595.6 crore from ₹2,482 crore in the same period last year.
The company's EBITDA margin also improved to 21% from 19.7% YoY on account of favorable USD/INR realization, improved mix, and dynamic P&L management.