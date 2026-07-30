Bajaj Auto reports June 2026 net sales ₹17,243.72cr profit ₹2,982.84cr
Business
Bajaj Auto just dropped some impressive numbers for June 2026.
Net sales shot up 37.02% compared with last year, hitting ₹17,243.72 crore, and net profit grew by more than 42% to ₹2,982.84 crore.
EBITDA also saw a solid boost, up over 41%, showing the company's strong performance this quarter.
Bajaj Auto shares ₹11,338 up 39.50%
If you're tracking stocks, Bajaj Auto's shares closed at ₹11,338 on July 28, giving investors a cool 19.20% return in six months and a massive 39.50% over the past year.
The revenue jump was fueled by a bump in other operating income, which means Bajaj is not just selling more but also earning more from its operations.