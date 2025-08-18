Next Article
Bajaj Auto's share price: Here are the key stats
Bajaj Auto's share price closed at ₹8,213.50 on August 15, 2025, the last trading day before August 18, with trading volumes spiking compared to last week.
Even though the price stayed stable during the day, the stock is down 3% over the past three months as market pressures linger.
P/E ratio and EPS
For anyone curious about investing or just keeping an eye on big brands: Bajaj Auto's numbers still look solid—its price-to-earnings ratio is 30.21 and earnings per share are ₹271.91, showing it's profitable.
The six-month beta of 0.6979 means it isn't too wild when markets get shaky.
Weekly trading volume jumps 43%
Trading volume jumped while weekly returns slipped just a bit (down 0.13%), hinting that investors are being careful after recent market fluctuations.