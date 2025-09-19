Bajaj Auto's stock shines, hits ₹9,075 per share
Bajaj Auto's stock is currently priced at ₹9,075 per share, giving the company a market cap of ₹2.53 lakh crore.
With a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37 and earnings per share at ₹271.91, it's showing steady numbers.
The six-month beta sits at 0.70, which means the stock has been pretty stable even when the market gets bumpy.
Stock gained 7.17% in the last 3 months
Over the past three months, Bajaj Auto returned 7.17%, highlighting its strong spot in the market.
While there was a small dip of 0.42% this week, it still gained 5.66% over the last month and ended September 18 just slightly lower at ₹9,084 per share.
Even with some ups and downs in the auto sector lately, Bajaj Auto's steady track record keeps investors interested—if you want live updates or more details, their Stock Liveblog is worth checking out!