Bajaj Auto's stock shines, hits ₹9,075 per share

Stock gained 7.17% in the last 3 months

Over the past three months, Bajaj Auto returned 7.17%, highlighting its strong spot in the market.

While there was a small dip of 0.42% this week, it still gained 5.66% over the last month and ended September 18 just slightly lower at ₹9,084 per share.

Even with some ups and downs in the auto sector lately, Bajaj Auto's steady track record keeps investors interested—if you want live updates or more details, their Stock Liveblog is worth checking out!