Bajaj Finance aims for 6.3-6.5L/cr loans by March 2027
Bajaj Finance is going after a massive target, aiming to hit ₹6.3-6.5 lakh crore in loans by March 2027.
The company's vice chairman and managing director, Rajeev Jain, shared this update at its annual meeting.
The company's loan book stood at ₹5.46 lakh crore as of June 2026 (up 24% from last year), according to its quarterly earnings.
Bajaj plans AI loans 12,000-14,000 cr
Jain says staying profitable and managing risks will be crucial as it chases these numbers.
He also pointed out how Bajaj Finance doubled its assets under management since 2022.
What's really interesting: the company plans to use AI for disbursing ₹12,000-14,000 crore in loans by FY27, with over ₹3,000 crore already handed out through all AI-led initiatives just this quarter.
The company is focusing on AI transformation for growth and efficiency.