Bajaj Finance April-June profit up 27% to ₹5,986cr AUM ₹4,00,389cr
Business
Bajaj Finance just posted a strong quarter: its net profit soared 27% to ₹5,986 crore for April-June 2026.
The company's loan book kept growing fast, and assets under management reached ₹4,00,389 crore, up 23% from last year.
Bajaj Finance NII up 24% ₹11,495cr
Net interest income climbed 24% to ₹11,495 crore, while total income grew by 23%.
Excluding a provision, loan losses and provisions dropped by 13%, showing healthier numbers overall.
On July 30, Bajaj Finance's stock nudged up by 0.3% to ₹1,058 per share. Investors seem pretty happy with the company's steady growth.