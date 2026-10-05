Bajaj Finance, Petronet LNG boardroom moves lift Indian stocks Monday

Some major boardroom decisions sent stocks climbing on Monday.

Bajaj Finance saw its shares rise 4.6% after approving a ₹11,700 crore fundraise and ₹5,800 crore through preferential issue of warrants convertible into an equivalent number of equity shares to promoter Bajaj Finserv.

Petronet LNG also got a boost, up 2.4%, after naming Sanjay Kumar as its new MD and CEO effective May 13, 2027.