Bajaj Finance, Petronet LNG boardroom moves lift Indian stocks Monday
Business
Some major boardroom decisions sent stocks climbing on Monday.
Bajaj Finance saw its shares rise 4.6% after approving a ₹11,700 crore fundraise and ₹5,800 crore through preferential issue of warrants convertible into an equivalent number of equity shares to promoter Bajaj Finserv.
Petronet LNG also got a boost, up 2.4%, after naming Sanjay Kumar as its new MD and CEO effective May 13, 2027.
BSE market upbeat but mixed
It wasn't just these two making moves: the Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indexes ticked up too, with IT and private bank stocks leading the way.
Still, more shares rose than fell overall on the BSE, so the market mood was upbeat but a bit mixed.