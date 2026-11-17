Bajaj Finance raises 11,700cr via QIP to repay borrowings
Bajaj Finance has pulled in a massive ₹11,700 crore by selling shares at a small discount through a qualified institutional placement (QIP).
The money will help it repay borrowings, including deposits, loans, commercial papers (CPs), and non-convertible debentures (NCDs), along with interest payments on these borrowings, falling due after the allotment of equity shares, keeping things running smoothly as demand for credit keeps rising in India.
Bajaj Finance approves 5,800cr warrants
The company also approved giving out warrants worth ₹5,800 crore to its parent, Bajaj Finserv.
Even with all this growth (assets under management increased 26% year-on-year in the September quarter), its capital adequacy ratio dipped slightly.
Still, Bajaj Finance stock is up 14% in 2026 so far, easily beating the Nifty 50 index, which has actually dropped over 3%.