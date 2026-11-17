The company also approved giving out warrants worth ₹5,800 crore to its parent, Bajaj Finserv.

Even with all this growth (assets under management increased 26% year-on-year in the September quarter), its capital adequacy ratio dipped slightly.

Still, Bajaj Finance stock is up 14% in 2026 so far, easily beating the Nifty 50 index, which has actually dropped over 3%.