The fund is managed by Sorbh Gupta and Bharat Hegde, who manage the equity portion, and Siddharth Chaudhary, who manages the fixed income portion, and who use both big-picture economic trends and deep company research to pick investments.

You can start with as little as ₹500, choose between regular or direct plans (with growth or IDCW options), and there's a 1% exit fee if you withdraw within three months.

The fund's benchmark is the BSE 500 Total Return Index (TRI).