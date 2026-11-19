Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund launches high risk business cycle fund
Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund just rolled out its Business Cycle Fund, an equity scheme designed to ride the ups and downs of the market.
The new fund offer will open from November 20 to December 4, 2026.
It's aimed at folks looking for long-term growth, but heads up, it comes with a very high risk tag.
Fund managed by Gupta Hegde Chaudhary
The fund is managed by Sorbh Gupta and Bharat Hegde, who manage the equity portion, and Siddharth Chaudhary, who manages the fixed income portion, and who use both big-picture economic trends and deep company research to pick investments.
You can start with as little as ₹500, choose between regular or direct plans (with growth or IDCW options), and there's a 1% exit fee if you withdraw within three months.
The fund's benchmark is the BSE 500 Total Return Index (TRI).