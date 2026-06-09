Why Rajiv Bajaj is stepping down from Bajaj Finserv's board
What's the story
Rajiv Bajaj, a prominent non-executive director at Bajaj Finserv, has decided to step down from the company's board. He won't be seeking re-election at the upcoming annual general meeting (AGM) on July 31, 2026. The decision comes as he wants to focus on his growing responsibilities at Bajaj Auto and its group companies.
Career shift
Reasons behind Bajaj's decision
Bajaj's decision not to seek re-election at the AGM and retire by rotation, was informed on June 8, 2026. The company said his decision is due to increased responsibilities at Bajaj Auto. These include overseeing new ventures such as Bajaj Auto Technology and Bajaj Auto Credit, as well as the recent acquisition of Austrian motorcycle manufacturer KTM.
Legacy
Rajiv Bajaj's role at Bajaj Auto
Bajaj has been a part of the Bajaj group for decades and is currently the Managing Director of Bajaj Auto. His departure from the Bajaj Finserv board comes as the auto giant expands its footprint in technology, financing, and international motorcycle businesses. The AGM of Bajaj Finserv will be held on July 31, when his retirement from the board will officially take effect.