Why Rajiv Bajaj is stepping down from Bajaj Finserv's board

Legacy

Rajiv Bajaj's role at Bajaj Auto

Bajaj has been a part of the Bajaj group for decades and is currently the Managing Director of Bajaj Auto. His departure from the Bajaj Finserv board comes as the auto giant expands its footprint in technology, financing, and international motorcycle businesses. The AGM of Bajaj Finserv will be held on July 31, when his retirement from the board will officially take effect.