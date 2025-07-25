Next Article
Bajaj Finserv slashes home loan rates to 7.49%: Details here
Bajaj Finserv just dropped its home loan rates to 7.49% per year. This means lower EMIs and a bit less stress for anyone thinking about buying a house right now.
The change comes after the RBI cut repo rates, making it easier for lenders to offer better deals.
Bajaj's Loan Mahotsava adds to the appeal
With inflation cooling off and steady demand for homes, lenders can finally get more competitive with their rates.
Bajaj Finserv is also running its Loan Mahotsava until the end of July 2025, offering extra perks on different loans.
Plus, they've got flexible options like balance transfers and top-up loans—so if you're planning to buy or switch your home loan, this could be a good time to check out what's on offer.