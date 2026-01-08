Next Article
Bajaj Finserv takes bigger control of insurance business after ending Allianz partnership
Business
Bajaj Finserv just bought a 23% stake from Allianz in their joint insurance ventures, wrapping up a partnership that lasted 24 years.
The ₹21,390 crore deal means Bajaj now owns 97% of both Bajaj General and Bajaj Life Insurance, with most of that under Bajaj Finserv itself.
What's next for Bajaj Finserv?
The company says this move gives them more freedom to shape their own path in insurance. They're planning to buy out Allianz's last 3% by July 2026.
Even though the stock dipped a bit ahead of the announcement, leadership credits quick regulatory approvals for making the deal happen smoothly.