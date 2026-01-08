Indian bonds dip as big debt sale looms

What's next: RBI moves and market buzz

The RBI isn't done yet—it plans to buy another ₹1 trillion in bonds by January 22 to help keep things steady after India projected fiscal year GDP growth at 7.4%.

Meanwhile, traders are waiting to see if Indian bonds will get added to the Bloomberg Aggregate Index, which could shake things up.

Also, swap rates are ticking up, showing that investors are rethinking where interest rates and the economy might be headed next.