China okays NVIDIA's H200 AI chips—but with serious limits

Why does this matter?

China wants to boost its own chip industry and cut back on relying on foreign tech—there's even $70 billion in incentives up for grabs.

Still, big names like Alibaba and ByteDance are lining up for over 200,000 of these NVIDIA chips each.

Meanwhile, Chinese brands like Huawei and Cambricon are racing to increase production of their own AI chips in 2026, so expect some serious competition ahead.