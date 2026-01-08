Next Article
Delhi HC pauses extra human checks on RBI complaint rejections
Business
The Delhi High Court has put a temporary pause on its earlier direction that required complaints rejected by the RBI ombudsman to get a second look from legal experts.
This move comes after the RBI pushed back, saying the process should follow existing laws and not be changed by court orders.
What's next?
With this stay, the RBI deputy governor doesn't have to file a compliance report for now, and everything is on hold until at least March 17—the date of the next hearing.
The debate here is really about who gets to decide how complaints are reviewed: courts or lawmakers.