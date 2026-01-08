SEBI rolls out new rules to make life easier for stockbrokers

What's actually changed?

The new rulebook is trimmed down to 11 chapters, cutting out outdated stuff and updating definitions—like what counts as proprietary trading (when brokers trade for themselves).

SEBI's also making it easier to qualify as a stockbroker if you have lots of clients or high trading volumes, plus paperwork has been slashed from 59 pages to just 29.

Joint inspections with exchanges and depositories are now part of the process too, so oversight should be tighter without all the hassle.