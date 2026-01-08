SEBI rolls out new rules to make life easier for stockbrokers
SEBI just dropped its 2026 Stock Brokers Regulations, replacing the old 1992 rules.
The goal? Smoother compliance and a better business environment for brokers.
Now, brokers can also take on activities regulated by other financial authorities, making things more flexible.
What's actually changed?
The new rulebook is trimmed down to 11 chapters, cutting out outdated stuff and updating definitions—like what counts as proprietary trading (when brokers trade for themselves).
SEBI's also making it easier to qualify as a stockbroker if you have lots of clients or high trading volumes, plus paperwork has been slashed from 59 pages to just 29.
Joint inspections with exchanges and depositories are now part of the process too, so oversight should be tighter without all the hassle.