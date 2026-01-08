Next Article
Facebook India grabs big new office in Hyderabad's Hitec City
Business
Facebook India just signed a five-year lease for nearly 70,000 sq ft of office space in Hyderabad's buzzing Hitec City.
The new spot is in the Skyview 20 building and adds to Meta's growing presence there since 2010.
Why does this matter?
This move isn't just about more desks—it shows how hot Hyderabad's Grade A office spaces have become.
With rent at around ₹67 lakh a month (and set to rise), Facebook is doubling down as India's office market hits record highs.
If you're curious about where global tech giants are betting big, this is one to watch.