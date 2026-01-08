Indian markets take a hit as global worries grow

If you're watching your investments or just curious about what's shaking things up: analysts say a close above 26,000 for Nifty or 84,500 for Sensex could help calm things down. But global pressures—like possible US sanctions on buyers of Russian oil—are making investors nervous. Companies such as Indian Oil and Larsen & Toubro saw their shares drop over these concerns.

What's behind the slide?

It's not just market mood swings.

Experts warn that new US sanctions and rising tariffs could push up energy costs and make exports tougher, which might mean higher prices for everyone and more expensive loans for businesses.

So even if you're not trading stocks daily, these shifts could ripple out into jobs, prices, and the broader economy.