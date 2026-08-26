Bajaj General Insurance launches 'My Family Complete' pet-inclusive health plan
Business
Bajaj General Insurance just launched "My Family Complete," a health plan that covers not only your family but also your pet dogs and cats.
You can pick coverage from ₹5 lakh up to ₹5 crore, with policy terms up to five years.
For people, it handles hospital stays, ambulance rides, organ donor costs, and even AYUSH treatments.
Pets aged three months and older are included (no upper age limit).
Plan covers missing pets, boarding, liability
This plan goes beyond basic medical cover: it helps if your pet goes missing (like reimbursing ad costs), pays for emergency boarding if you're hospitalized, and even covers third-party liability if your pet causes damage.
As MD and CEO Tapan Singhel puts it, the policy was inspired by how families (and what we call family) are changing today.