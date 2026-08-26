Bajaj General Insurance launches 'My Family Complete' pet-inclusive health plan

Bajaj General Insurance just launched "My Family Complete," a health plan that covers not only your family but also your pet dogs and cats.

You can pick coverage from ₹5 lakh up to ₹5 crore, with policy terms up to five years.

For people, it handles hospital stays, ambulance rides, organ donor costs, and even AYUSH treatments.

Pets aged three months and older are included (no upper age limit).