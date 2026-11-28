Bajaj Integrated Health Systems's Nivara backed by ₹2,000-2,500cr investment
Bajaj Integrated Health Systems (BIHS) is shaking up health care with Nivara, a new venture backed by a massive ₹2,000 to ₹2,500 crore investment.
Instead of just building more hospitals, Nivara wants to handle most everyday medical needs, like checkups and basic treatments, outside traditional hospitals, using a network of medical and ambulatory centers.
Nivara to open integrated center Pune
Nivara will bring doctor visits, diagnostics, and physiotherapy together on one platform. The first center opens soon in Amanora, Pune.
Next up: home health care and day surgery centers for things like dialysis and chemotherapy, making it easier for people to get care without long hospital stays.
They plan to establish a presence across six cities within 10 years, with a longer-term goal of more than 10 cities within 15 years.