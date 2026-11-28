Nivara will bring doctor visits, diagnostics, and physiotherapy together on one platform. The first center opens soon in Amanora, Pune.

Next up: home health care and day surgery centers for things like dialysis and chemotherapy, making it easier for people to get care without long hospital stays.

They plan to establish a presence across six cities within 10 years, with a longer-term goal of more than 10 cities within 15 years.