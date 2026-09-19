Balaji Thirumalai: Semicon 2.0 aims to build semiconductor ecosystem

India is gearing up to become a major player in the world's semiconductor scene, driven by huge demand at home and a growing pool of tech talent.

At SEMICON India 2026, Balaji Thirumalai, Partner and India Head of Semiconductors and Electronics Manufacturing Practice at Bain & Company, pointed out that while India has momentum, getting access to top-tier technology is still a big hurdle.

The government's Semicon 2.0 push aims to build everything needed for chip-making, from talent, fabs, OSATs (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test), design, equipment, and materials.