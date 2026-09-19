Balaji Thirumalai: Semicon 2.0 aims to build semiconductor ecosystem
India is gearing up to become a major player in the world's semiconductor scene, driven by huge demand at home and a growing pool of tech talent.
At SEMICON India 2026, Balaji Thirumalai, Partner and India Head of Semiconductors and Electronics Manufacturing Practice at Bain & Company, pointed out that while India has momentum, getting access to top-tier technology is still a big hurdle.
The government's Semicon 2.0 push aims to build everything needed for chip-making, from talent, fabs, OSATs (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test), design, equipment, and materials.
Balaji Thirumalai highlights skills and partnerships
Thirumalai highlighted that having well-trained people is key, kind of like how Apple ramped up iPhone production here by building local skills.
He also said teaming up with global companies will help bring in advanced tech faster.
Even though catching up with chip giants like Taiwan or South Korea will take time, India's market is booming thanks to unmatched domestic consumer demand and digitisation.
Government policies are rolling out to attract investment across the entire chip-making process, setting the stage for long-term growth.