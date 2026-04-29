Bandhan Bank net profit jumps around 68% to ₹534.14 cr
Business
Bandhan Bank just posted a big win for the fourth quarter of FY2026, with net profit jumping around 68% year-on-year to ₹534.14 crore.
This boost came mainly from slashing provisions by nearly half and seeing fewer bad loans: Its bad loan ratio dropped from 4.71% to 3.27%.
Bandhan Bank fresh slippages fell sharply
Net interest income was up slightly at ₹2,796 crore, while non-interest income grew over 10%.
The bank also saw its total loans (advances) rise by about 13%, and deposits went up by 10%.
Fresh slippages (new problem loans) fell sharply, showing stronger financial health.
However, the net interest margin dipped a bit to 6.2%.
CEO Partha Pratim Sengupta credits these results to strong fundamentals and disciplined execution.