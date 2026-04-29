Bandhan Bank net profit jumps around 68% to ₹534.14 cr

Bandhan Bank fresh slippages fell sharply

Net interest income was up slightly at ₹2,796 crore, while non-interest income grew over 10%.

The bank also saw its total loans (advances) rise by about 13%, and deposits went up by 10%.

Fresh slippages (new problem loans) fell sharply, showing stronger financial health.

However, the net interest margin dipped a bit to 6.2%.

CEO Partha Pratim Sengupta credits these results to strong fundamentals and disciplined execution.