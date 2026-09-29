Bangkok floods trigger Thai Airways cancelations, halt Honda motorcycle production
Business
Heavy rains have flooded Bangkok and nearby areas, causing major headaches for travelers and businesses.
Thai Airways had to cancel 22 flights (affecting trips to Singapore, India, and Europe) because staff just couldn't get to work.
Honda paused motorcycle production for two days, while 155 Bangkok schools were disrupted.
Government announces 2 billion baht aid
The government is stepping in with a 2 billion-baht ($59.5 million) aid package to help flood-hit communities with drainage and supplies.
Even with the chaos, most factories are still running, so industry leaders aren't changing their production goals yet.
There's also talk of a massive flood diversion project to help prevent disasters like this in the future.