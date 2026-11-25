Bangladesh approves 36% garment minimum wage increase to 17,000 taka
Bangladesh just announced a 36% minimum wage hike for its garment workers, raising pay to 17,000 taka ($139) starting December 1, 2026.
This comes after weeks of protests where workers demanded double the wages, leading to factory shutdowns and big disruptions across the industry.
The new wage was approved by a wage board vote after lots of back-and-forth between worker and employer representatives.
Protests cost factories $428 million in production
The raise is actually the smallest in over 10 years, but it comes at a tough time: protests have already cost factories $428 million in lost production and pushed $254 million worth of orders to other countries.
Over four million people work in this sector, so while labor groups say higher pay is crucial for better living conditions, factory owners are worried about staying competitive with rising costs.
The new structure also bumps up wages for different worker grades; top-tier (Grade one) workers will now earn up to 21,500 taka.