The raise is actually the smallest in over 10 years, but it comes at a tough time: protests have already cost factories $428 million in lost production and pushed $254 million worth of orders to other countries.

Over four million people work in this sector, so while labor groups say higher pay is crucial for better living conditions, factory owners are worried about staying competitive with rising costs.

The new structure also bumps up wages for different worker grades; top-tier (Grade one) workers will now earn up to 21,500 taka.