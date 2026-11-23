Bangladesh garment sector loses $428 million in 18 days
Bangladesh's massive garment sector just lost $428 million in only 18 days, thanks to ongoing unrest and political tensions.
A recent survey found that between November 1 and November 18, 2026, disruptions hit 317 factories, and buyers moved $254 million worth of orders to other countries (ouch for the world's second-largest apparel exporter).
Bangladesh factories scramble to keep orders
The trouble started with workers demanding higher pay and recent political violence.
PM Tarique Rahman has called for talks with anti-fascist political parties, but in the meantime, factories are scrambling, resorting to pricey air shipping and big discounts just to keep orders from getting canceled.
The BGMEA warns that with 59 million pieces of clothing already shifted abroad, Bangladesh's reputation as a reliable supplier is at serious risk.