Bangladesh GDP tops $501 billion in 2025-26 with 4.14% growth
Business
Bangladesh just crossed the $500 billion mark for the first time, reaching $501 billion in 2025-26.
The country's GDP growth picked up to 4.14% (up from the previous fiscal year (FY2024-25)'s 3.49%), and average income per person climbed to $3,020, a solid 9.1% jump from the previous fiscal year (FY2024-25).
Industry slows in Bangladesh, economists warn
While services and agriculture kept growing steadily, industry slowed down a bit in fiscal year 2025-26.
Economists are raising concerns about falling savings and investments, and both the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund say Bangladesh needs to tackle high inflation and fix its banking system before aiming for bigger goals.