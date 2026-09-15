Bank for International Settlements warns AI stock surge threatens stability
Business
The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) is sounding the alarm about the recent surge in AI-related stocks.
It is worried that big tech companies are taking on too much debt and that future profits from AI might not live up to the hype.
The pressure on these stocks got worse after some industry leaders called for slowing down AI development, citing safety concerns.
BIS urges monitoring of AI investments
According to BIS, all this rapid growth in AI investments (and the complex ways companies are borrowing money to fund it) could shake up financial markets if things go south.
Rising global tensions and unpredictable energy prices are not helping either.
The takeaway? As more money pours into AI, keeping an eye on financial stability is going to matter even more.