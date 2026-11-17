Bank Nifty hits record high and Nifty 50 tops 25,450
Bank Nifty soared to a new all-time high on Tuesday, giving the Nifty 50 a boost past 25,450 points.
The rally was mainly thanks to big institutional buying and cheaper crude oil.
By early afternoon, the Sensex was also up over 640 points, reflecting strong overall market vibes.
Banks drive Bank Nifty gains
ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and SBI were the main drivers behind Bank Nifty's jump. Sectors like auto, PSU banks, and real estate also saw solid gains of over 1%.
Asian Paints topped the gainers list with a 3.11% rise; Mahindra & Mahindra and Axis Bank weren't far behind.
Meanwhile, Coal India and Power Grid slipped into the red.
Overall, more stocks rose than fell on the BSE, showing just how upbeat Tuesday's trading session was, with total market value crossing $5.43 trillion.