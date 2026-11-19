Bank of America: Global fund managers name AI top worry
A new Bank of America survey shows that 65% of global fund managers now see AI-related risks, like a possible AI bubble or a potential credit event involving hyperscalers, as their top worry.
That's almost double the concern from just last month, reflecting how quickly fears around unchecked AI growth are spreading in the financial world.
Fund managers expect AI spending cuts
With these worries rising, more than half of fund managers expect major AI companies to start cutting back on spending soon.
Technology allocation saw a significant reduction, and more managers are keeping an eye on hyperscaler bonds as a potential source of wider financial trouble.
The mood: cautious and watchful as everyone tries to figure out where the next big risk might come from.