Bank of Baroda and Canara Bank raise MCLR June 12

MCLR increases 5bps repo-linked loans unaffected

Bank of Baroda's overnight to one-year MCLR rates are rising by 5 basis points each: for example, the one-year rate will be 8.75% effective June 12, 2026.

Canara Bank is also hiking its overnight, one-month, and three-month rates by the same margin.

Good news if your loan is linked to an external benchmark like the RBI repo rate: those loans won't be affected by this change.