Bank of Baroda and Reliance Jio launch bob World Lite

UPI, money transfers and bill payments

The app keeps things simple (think UPI payments, money transfers, and bill payments), all designed to work smoothly even on keypad phones with slow internet.

It's easy to set up whether you're with Bank of Baroda or another bank, and existing JioPhone Prima 4G users can grab it from the JioStore.

The goal: bring digital financial services to more people in semiurban and rural areas.