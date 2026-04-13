Bank of Baroda and Reliance Jio launch bob World Lite
Business
Bank of Baroda and Reliance Jio just launched bob World Lite, a mobile banking app built especially for feature phone users.
The app comes pre-installed on the new JioPhone Prima 4G and is part of a bigger push to make digital banking more accessible across India, especially in areas where smartphones aren't common.
UPI, money transfers and bill payments
The app keeps things simple (think UPI payments, money transfers, and bill payments), all designed to work smoothly even on keypad phones with slow internet.
It's easy to set up whether you're with Bank of Baroda or another bank, and existing JioPhone Prima 4G users can grab it from the JioStore.
The goal: bring digital financial services to more people in semiurban and rural areas.