Business • Jul 04, 2025
Bank of Baroda cuts home loan interest rate
Thinking about buying a place?
Bank of Baroda just lowered its home loan interest rate to 7.45% per year, and there are zero processing fees.
This new rate is available right away and is meant to make owning a home a bit easier on your wallet.
TL;DR
Making loans more affordable boosts economy says Mudaliar
The bank says this move is all about helping people reach their goals and boosting the economy.
As Sanjay Mudaliar, Executive Director, put it, making loans more affordable should encourage more folks to take the plunge into home ownership.
This latest cut follows a recent drop from 8% to 7.50%, so if you've been waiting for better rates, now's your chance.