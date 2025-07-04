Bank of Baroda cuts home loan interest rate

TL;DR

Making loans more affordable boosts economy says Mudaliar

The bank says this move is all about helping people reach their goals and boosting the economy.

As Sanjay Mudaliar, Executive Director, put it, making loans more affordable should encourage more folks to take the plunge into home ownership.

This latest cut follows a recent drop from 8% to 7.50%, so if you've been waiting for better rates, now's your chance.