HDFC Defence Fund marks 2 years with impressive returns

How the fund has performed

The fund's annualized return of 48.24% for a monthly SIP leaves the Nifty 50 index far behind (which managed just 16.9%).

Most of its money is parked in big defense companies like Bharat Electronics and Hindustan Aeronautics.

But heads up: because it focuses only on the defense sector, there are risks if that part of the market slows down—so it's smart to weigh those before investing.