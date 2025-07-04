HDFC Defence Fund marks 2 years with impressive returns
HDFC Defence Fund, launched in June 2023, has made headlines with a huge 57.71% return by May 2025—way above most investments out there.
Thanks to India's growing defense sector, putting in ₹10,000 at launch would have nearly tripled your money to ₹24,810 in just two years.
Even a regular SIP of ₹10k a month since launch would be sitting at around ₹3.7 lakh now.
How the fund has performed
The fund's annualized return of 48.24% for a monthly SIP leaves the Nifty 50 index far behind (which managed just 16.9%).
Most of its money is parked in big defense companies like Bharat Electronics and Hindustan Aeronautics.
But heads up: because it focuses only on the defense sector, there are risks if that part of the market slows down—so it's smart to weigh those before investing.