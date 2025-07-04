Next Article

Business • Jul 04, 2025 Epson launches 1st Indian manufacturing facility

Epson just set up its very first manufacturing plant in India, choosing Chennai as the spot.

The facility is set to kick off by October 2025, bringing around 200 new jobs and rolling out about 20,000 EcoTank printers each month.

Epson teamed up with RIKUN to make this happen.