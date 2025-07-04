Next Article
Business • Jul 04, 2025
Epson launches 1st Indian manufacturing facility
Epson just set up its very first manufacturing plant in India, choosing Chennai as the spot.
The facility is set to kick off by October 2025, bringing around 200 new jobs and rolling out about 20,000 EcoTank printers each month.
Epson teamed up with RIKUN to make this happen.
TL;DR
India is a key market for us, says Epson
Epson's global president called India a "key market" thanks to its fast-growing digital scene.
The company pulled in over ₹2,500 crore last year and is aiming higher this year—plus, they're looking at making more than just printers here in the future.