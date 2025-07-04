American companies slow down hiring amid economic uncertainty

TL;DR

More than half of private industries actually cut jobs

Healthcare, construction, and leisure were bright spots with 94,000 new positions combined.

But more than half of private industries actually cut jobs—something we haven't seen since early pandemic days.

Manufacturing and wholesale trade lost about 20,000 jobs, while companies like Microsoft and Procter & Gamble announced layoffs.

With AI on the rise and trade uncertainties looming, landing a job is feeling tougher for everyone right now.