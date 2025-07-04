Next Article
Business • Jul 04, 2025
American companies slow down hiring amid economic uncertainty
June brought 147,000 new jobs to the US, but almost half came from government roles.
Private companies only added 74,000 jobs—the slowest pace since late 2022.
High interest rates and tighter immigration rules are making businesses cautious about hiring.
TL;DR
More than half of private industries actually cut jobs
Healthcare, construction, and leisure were bright spots with 94,000 new positions combined.
But more than half of private industries actually cut jobs—something we haven't seen since early pandemic days.
Manufacturing and wholesale trade lost about 20,000 jobs, while companies like Microsoft and Procter & Gamble announced layoffs.
With AI on the rise and trade uncertainties looming, landing a job is feeling tougher for everyone right now.