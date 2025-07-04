India's forex reserves rise by $4.8 billion

TL;DR

Breakdown of forex reserves

Most of this stash is foreign currency, with gold making up another chunk.

The rest comes from things like IMF funds and special drawing rights—basically, backup money for emergencies.

Why high forex reserves matter

High reserves mean India can handle global shocks better, keep the rupee steady, and pay for imports without breaking a sweat.

Right now, these reserves could cover almost a year's worth of imports, which is pretty reassuring if you care about economic stability or travel plans that depend on a strong rupee.