DMart reports 16% rise in Q1 revenue

TL;DR

DMart added 9 new stores this quarter

DMart added nine new stores this quarter, bringing its total to 424 and pushing further into non-metro areas.

Even with more stores and higher overall sales, big brokerages like Goldman Sachs aren't convinced—citing margin pressures and tough competition from quick commerce players.

Revenue per store up 2% YoY

On a positive note, DMart managed a 2% year-on-year boost in revenue per store.

With urban markets getting crowded and competitive, squeezing more out of each location is key for the company's future growth.