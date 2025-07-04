Next Article
Business • Jul 04, 2025
DMart reports 16% rise in Q1 revenue
DMart's parent company saw its Q1 revenue climb 16% to ₹15,932 crore—solid growth on paper.
Still, the stock dropped nearly 4% after results came out, as investors worried about slower-than-expected sales and tight profit margins.
TL;DR
DMart added 9 new stores this quarter
DMart added nine new stores this quarter, bringing its total to 424 and pushing further into non-metro areas.
Even with more stores and higher overall sales, big brokerages like Goldman Sachs aren't convinced—citing margin pressures and tough competition from quick commerce players.
Revenue per store up 2% YoY
On a positive note, DMart managed a 2% year-on-year boost in revenue per store.
With urban markets getting crowded and competitive, squeezing more out of each location is key for the company's future growth.