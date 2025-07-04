Nifty IT index sees positive growth of 0.8%

TL;DR

Nifty IT index outperforms market

IT stocks are a big deal for India's markets, and when heavyweights like Infosys move up, it pulls the whole sector along.

While Oracle Financial Services and HCL Tech also edged higher, not every tech stock joined in—Tech Mahindra and Persistent Systems slipped a bit.

What happened to other stocks?

Out of all Nifty stocks, more advanced than declined (29 vs 21), showing some positive momentum.

Trading was especially busy for names like PC Jeweller and Vodafone Idea.

A few companies even hit fresh yearly highs—so there's still energy in the market.