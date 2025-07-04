Next Article
Business • Jul 04, 2025
Nifty IT index sees positive growth of 0.8%
The Nifty IT index closed up 0.8% on Friday at 39,166.55, thanks to solid gains from MphasiS, Infosys, and Wipro.
The broader market also had a good day—NSE Nifty50 added 55 points, and Sensex went up by 193.
TL;DR
Nifty IT index outperforms market
IT stocks are a big deal for India's markets, and when heavyweights like Infosys move up, it pulls the whole sector along.
While Oracle Financial Services and HCL Tech also edged higher, not every tech stock joined in—Tech Mahindra and Persistent Systems slipped a bit.
What happened to other stocks?
Out of all Nifty stocks, more advanced than declined (29 vs 21), showing some positive momentum.
Trading was especially busy for names like PC Jeweller and Vodafone Idea.
A few companies even hit fresh yearly highs—so there's still energy in the market.