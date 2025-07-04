Indian delegation returns from US; trade negotiations ongoing

TL;DR

India-US interim trade deal talks stuck over these issues

The US wants more access to India's agriculture, dairy, industrial goods, and even electric vehicles.

Both sides are hoping to strike a deal within days to avoid new tariffs that could make products more expensive for everyone.

With Indian exports to the US already up 21%, this interim pact is seen as an important step toward bigger trade goals—and balancing growth with protecting local jobs is key for both countries.