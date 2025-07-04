Indian delegation returns from US; trade negotiations ongoing
India and the US are in a last-minute push to wrap up a temporary trade agreement before July 9, when a hefty 26% tariff on Indian goods is set to kick back in.
Talks just wrapped up in Washington DC, but things are stuck over agriculture and dairy—India's not keen on opening these sectors fully because they're politically sensitive.
India-US interim trade deal talks stuck over these issues
The US wants more access to India's agriculture, dairy, industrial goods, and even electric vehicles.
Both sides are hoping to strike a deal within days to avoid new tariffs that could make products more expensive for everyone.
With Indian exports to the US already up 21%, this interim pact is seen as an important step toward bigger trade goals—and balancing growth with protecting local jobs is key for both countries.